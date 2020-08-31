Jasper, other theft cases dealt with
A Jasper County man who was released from prison early will have to serve the rest of his time behind bars before facing a a dozen or so more felony charges.
Mendell Kotrell Page Jr., 29, of Heidelberg was ordered by Judge Dal Williamson to serve the remaining eight years that had been suspended from his December 2013 sentence for armed robbery. The order came after a hearing in Jones County Circuit Court in which law enforcement officials testified that Page had been arrested for pawning at least seven stolen guns and for felony fleeing in a four-county chase that ended just north of Sandersville in July 2019.
Page, who was ordered to serve five years for the robbery, was already violating the Mississippi Department of Corrections’ terms of release by failing to report to his parole officer, failing to pay fees and fines, and failing to report for community service, among other things, MDOC officer Carrol Windham testified.
He was arrested last July after leading law enforcement officials from a half-dozen agencies on a chase that lasted a half-hour and ended when Cornell White — a part-time Jasper County deputy and full-time Heidelberg police officer — shot out two tires on the Ford Explorer that Page was driving. He crashed near the Beaver Meadow Community and was taken into custody.
Page had felony warrants for his arrest at the time related to the sale and pawning of seven stolen guns at two pawn shops in Laurel in February. Investigator Michelle Howell of the Laurel Police Department testified that Page used his ID for both transactions, but he denied taking the guns to the shops.
“He said someone used his ID,” Howell testified.
Williamson waited until he was able to see the store surveillance videos and the signatures before he made the ruling to send Page back to prison to serve the eight years that had been suspended.
When he’s released, he could face seven counts of possession of a stolen firearm, seven counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and felony fleeing, and he will likely be tried as a habitual offender, meaning he would not be eligible for early release from MDOC custody, if convicted.
• Aaron Mann, 31, of Ellisville was ordered to serve three years in prison after pleading guilty to grand larceny and possession of stolen property in the theft of a Chevrolet 2500 pickup from Calvin Williams in January. In addition, Mann will also have to spend four years on post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay $2,927 in fees and fines, which includes $1,500 in restitution to Williams. He was represented by public defender Patrick Pacific. District Attorney Tony Buckley was the prosecutor.
• Carisa Ann Jacobson, 32, of Gulfport was ordered to spend three years on post-release supervision under MDOC after pleading guilty to motor vehicle theft. Jacobson, who served 40 days in the Jones County Adult Detention Center, was also ordered to participate in the court’s community service program and to pay fees and fines of $4,177.50. That amount included $2,500 in restitution to Gary Lott, whose 2012 Toyota Tundra she took in March 2017. Buckley was the prosecutor for the state and public defender John Piazza represented Jacobson.
• A grand larceny case against Raymond Frank Phillips, 46, from last September was dismissed “on behalf of the victim,” Buckley said. Phillips was identified from video at Parker’s Wholesale, where he said he was getting loading pallets near the back door, “but he helped himself to more than pallets,” Buckley said.
Phillips was identified and indicted by the grand jury for stealing items valued between $1,000 and $5,000, according to court documents, but the owner of the business later said that he wanted the charges dropped. A note in the file that he wrote to the DA’s office read, in part, that he “determined it wasn’t Mr. Phillips in the video. When Mr. Hodge was sheriff we contacted them about this. The case needs to be dismissed.”
Buckley said, “He told Sheriff Hodge, but he didn’t tell us.”
• Zachary Field, 30, was approved to participate in the DA’s Pre-Trial Diversion program, meaning the charge will be dismissed if he complies with all of the requirements and stays out of trouble with the law for the next three years. He stole more than $1,600 from Advanced Auto Parts between November 2018 and January 2019, while he was an employee there, according to the court file. The victim agreed with the sentence, said Tonya Madison, who oversees the program for the DA’s office.
• Tyron Brown, 28, was also approved for the DA-administered program after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen firearm. Brown and Field were represented by Pacific.
