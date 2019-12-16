A Hattiesburg man is in prison after doing some unwanted painting at the home of a local artist.
Joshua Lawson, 33, was ordered to serve two years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to malicious mischief.
Lawson “smeared paint on and around” the North 8th Avenue home of Amy Luker, according to court records. He was reportedly high on drugs at the time. Luker is an artist who owns Pinehurst Rathskeller in downtown Laurel.
Lawson was arrested and charged in September 2018 and has already served more than a year in county jail. He also has a two-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance in Simpson County, according to MDOC records.
In addition to the prison time, he will also have to spend three years on post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay $3,316.50 in court fees and fines. That total includes $1,889 in restitution Lawson was ordered to pay Luker.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Dennis Bisnette and public defender Patrick Pacific represented Lawson.
• Ellis Lee Ishee, 49, of Laurel was ordered to serve three years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon. He was arrested with a single-shot rifle in December 2018, according to court records. He was convicted of the same crime in November 2011, two years after he had been convicted of grand larceny. Ishee will have to spend four years on post-release supervision after he gets out of prison, plus he will have to participate in community service and pay $1,917.50 in fees and fines.
• Willie Earl Collins, 35, of Laurel was ordered to serve three years under house arrest after pleading guilty to felony DUI. He was arrested for his third offense within a five-year period in July 2018. Collins will also have to spend two years on MDOC post-release supervision, participate in the court’s community service program and pay $3,417.50 in court fees and fines. District Attorney Tony Buckley prosecuted the case and Pacific represented Collins.
