A pair of Laurel High football players were arrested after a shooting outside a business in Hattiesburg on Friday night.
Kaylin Ulmer, 18, and an unidentified 17-year-old were charged with possession of a stolen weapon after an altercation led to a shooting in the back parking lot of Cook Out on the 3600 block of Hardy Street. No injuries and no damage to property was reported, said Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore.
Witnesses at Cook Out and nearby Applebee’s reported hearing multiple shots around 10:15 p.m., according to several media reports. It started as a verbal and physical altercation before the gunfire started, Moore reported. Both Ulmer and the 17-year-old were taken into custody at the scene and charged the next day.
The restaurant is near the University of Southern Mississippi, so campus police responded along with Forrest County and Lamar County deputies.
Ulmer is a senior receiver for the Laurel High football team and the juvenile, also a senior, is a defensive back. Their first game of the 2019 season is scheduled for Friday night at Poplarville then Laurel hosts Hattiesburg on Aug. 30.
