A Hattiesburg man and an Ellisville man are behind bars after leading law enforcement officials on separate high-speed pursuits overnight Thursday and Friday.
Malcolm Love, 35, of Hattiesburg made it to Krystal in his hometown before he was sacked. A Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to pull him over on Highway 29, near its intersection with Highway 84 West, when that chase began, according to a press release from the JCSD.
The suspect traveled down Highway 29 to Ellisville, where he took Interstate 59 South to Hattiesburg. JCSD was joined by the Ellisville Police Department with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, and the Hattiesburg Police Department advised of the pursuit as the chase neared Forrest County. Once the chase crossed the county line, Forrest County deputies deployed spike strips, which the fleeing suspect managed to avoid. During the pursuit, items believed to be illegal narcotics were thrown from the vehicle.
The pursuit continued into Forrest County on I-59 to Highway 49 South in Hattiesburg, where the pursuit ended near Krystal. Love was arrested by JCSD deputies and is charged with felony fleeing, two counts of littering, no license and improper equipment.
He was booked into Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.
Tomoise McGilberry, 20, of Ellisville was reportedly drunk when he led deputies on a chase that reached speeds of 120 mph on I-59, according to the JCSD.
McGilberry was arrested and charged with DUI-first offense, reckless driving, no insurance, no license and expired tag. He is in jail pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.
“Between an overnight high speed pursuit to Hattiesburg and an impaired driver traveling at over 120 mph, it’s a miracle neither driver crashed or caused other vehicle crashes due to their poor decisions,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
