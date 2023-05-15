The University of Mississippi recognized 201 students who were selected for the 2022-23 class of Who’s Who Among Students. Two of those were locals Eva Kiparizoska of Laurel, pursuing a B.A. in biochemistry, and Edrei Pena of Moselle, pursuing a B.A. in international studies. Kiparizoska is a West Jones graduate and Pena graduated from South Jones.
The students were honored as Who’s Who Among Students at the University of Mississippi during a ceremony at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts. Who’s Who Among Students is a respected honor program recognizing seniors who excel academically and demonstrate leadership and community service on and off campus.
“I am extremely proud of this impressive group,” said Brent Marsh, assistant vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students. “As an institution, we’re only as strong as our students. This prestigious honor allows us to recognize them for a job well done both in the classroom and in our community.”
