James Edward Martin and Austin Tyler Sanford weren’t looking for love in south Jones County around Valentine’s Day, according to investigators with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Martin, 21, and Sanford, 18, are accused of going on a spree of a half-dozen or so break-ins that included chicken houses and residences off or near Highway 590 near the Covington County line between Feb. 12 and Feb. 15, according to affidavits that were filed in Jones County Justice Court.
Both were charged with two counts of commercial burglary and burglary of a dwelling after Sgt. Keith LeRoy brought them in for questioning on Feb. 25.
The suspects are accused of breaking into chicken houses off Stringer Road and 590 on the night of Feb. 14 or the morning of Feb. 15. Boot and shoe prints from both scenes matched, according to the affidavit.
On Feb. 12, around mid-morning, deputies were dispatched to an alarm at a residence on Moselle-Seminary Road. The owner was at work and called a nearby friend to go check the residence. The carport door had been kicked in and there were wet footprints leading into the home, according to the affidavit. It didn’t appear that anything was missing because it was believed that the audible alarm scared off the would-be burglars.
About an hour later, around noon, a call went to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office about a burglary at a home on Hailey Knight Road in Seminary. The victim and her daughter pulled up to their driveway as the suspects were pulling out, so they were able to get a description of the vehicle and reported that there were two, possibly three white men in the vehicle.
On the night of Feb. 14, it was discovered that three more burglaries happened in the Rainey/Seminary area — two in Jones County, one in Covington.
It was later discovered that Martin drives a white Chevrolet HHR, which matched the description given by the victims on Hailey Knight Road.
Both were held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center and later released on $15,000 bond.
The names and addresses of the victims, the deputies’ names and even the year model of the car were all redacted from the reports. The affidavits were requested from Jones County Justice Court because the Jones County Sheriff’s Office stopped responding to the Leader-Call’s requests. Justice court officials first redact information then forward the documents to Board of Supervisors Attorney Danielle Ashley. She then sends the documents to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, where officials also redact information they don’t want to be released.
According to Mississippi Code, the only information that should legally be redacted are the names of confidential informants and juveniles.
The county charges the Leader-Call for the time it takes officials to remove information from the reports. The Leader-Call paid $17.50 for the affidavits for the arrests of Martin and Sanford and two other arrests in unrelated crimes.
