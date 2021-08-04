A group of a dozen or so parents protested in front of the Jones County School District Office on Wednesday afternoon, saying they want to decide if their child should wear a facemask in school.
“We feel like it should be our choice,” said Allison McKenzie, the mother of a South Jones Elementary School student and co-organizer of the protest. “The education system’s job is to educate, our job is to make health decisions.”
Several members of the group — some of whom did not want to be identified — emphasized that they weren’t anti-vaxers or anti-mask.
“We’re pro-choice,” they said. “It’s our decision.”
McKenzie spoke to Assistant Superintendent Dr. B.R. Jones in front of the administrative office. School officials announced this week that they will require students to wear masks because of an increase in COVID-19-Delta variant cases, which have been affecting more young people than the original strain of the virus, medical professionals say. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
