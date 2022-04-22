Gov. Tate Reeves has signed Parker’s Law, legislation that enhances the penalty for any individual who knowingly sells or profits from the unlawful sale of fentanyl that results in the death of another person.
House Bill 607 is a tribute to Parker Rodenbaugh, a Mississippi college student who tragically passed away from a drug overdose in 2014.
His mother Cordie Rodenbaugh has shared his story and helped to fight addiction and drug use, especially among students. The law provides for enhanced penalties for those who sell fentanyl-laced drugs, and their use leads to the death of another person.
“Fentanyl has taken the lives of too many of our family members, friends, and neighbors,” Reeves said. “It has wreaked havoc and been an absolute tragedy for our communities.
“I want to thank Cordie Rodenbaugh for her tireless work in advocating for this law and fighting drug use among students. I want to give prosecutors every tool available to fight this epidemic and help to save lives. We’ll continue to do all that we can to fight fentanyl and other illegal drugs and those who distribute them.”
Over the course of the 12-month period ending in April 2021, more than 100,000 Americans died due to drug overdoses. For those struggling with substance abuse disorders or family members with substance abuse disorders, SAMHSA’s National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service. Call 1-800-662-HELP(4357).
