Parrish wants bond for former pro-baller

Ex-prosecutor calls out JCSD, DA’s office
If the court hearing had been a football game, “coach” J. Ronald Parrish would’ve thrown a red challenge flag and “referee” Dal Williamson would’ve been wielding a whistle instead of a gavel.
Parrish wants further review on the year-long detainment of his client, former pro football player Alonzo Nix, 38, and he put his defense in motion in Jones County Circuit Court this week.
Parrish called the tactics of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department “outrageous” and called out his former employer, the Jones County District Attorney’s Office. At issue was the May 2020 arrest of Nix for selling marijuana. Nix has remained in the Jones County Adult Detention since then with no bond because he was already out on bond after being arrested on similar charges the previous month. In August 2019, a Jones County jury found Nix not guilty of trafficking marijuana, and his response on social media would’ve gotten him flagged for “excessive celebration” if he had been on the gridiron.
“This is ridiculous why he’s been held in jail for over a year,” Parrish said during the hearing. “There are 11 murderers in the Jones County jail that this DA’s Office has done absolutely nothing about.”
Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin jumped up and objected, saying she disagreed with that “and those cases have nothing to do with this matter.”
Judge Williamson agreed and told Parrish to limit his argument to the case at hand.
Parrish, who served as a prosecutor for the DA’s office for more than a decade, said that the JCSD “came up with another charge” after his client was released on bond in April 2020.
“He has no prior record,” Parrish said. “If he’d been sent to prison for five years (at the time of his arrest), he’d be out on parole by now.. The Constitution provides that no person shall be deprived of life or liberty without due process of law.”
Martin noted that Nix did have a prior conviction, “in this court,” for possession of cocaine in October 2015, for which he was sentenced to a year on house arrest.
“I stand corrected,” Parrish said.
The judge smiled and said, “He’s not quite on the white horse you portrayed.” Parrish said, “It’s a grey horse.”
There are some grey areas in the law that Williamson told the attorneys they would have to get clarity on. For instance, bond can be revoked only if the subsequent charge carries a maximum sentence of more than five years. The amount of marijuana Nix was arrested for the second time has a sentence range of 0-5 years, but it goes over the five-year threshold with sentencing enhancements since the accused was in the presence of a firearm and within 1,500 feet of a church at the time, according to the affidavit. It was unclear if the law requires the maximum to be more than five years without the enhancements in order to revoke a defendant’s
bond.
Sgt. Jake Driskell and Agent Joel Brogan of the JCSD’s Narcotics Division testified in the motion hearing. Parrish’s cross-examination of them was often confusing and sometimes
contentious. That’s because Nix has six cases that were under investigation, but had only been charged on two of them so far.
“It’s a complex case,” Driskell testified, noting that there are five sale charges and one possession charge pending against Nix.
Parrish pointed out that there had been at least five meetings of the Jones County grand jury since Nix’s arrest and asked why his case had not been presented yet.
That’s because of turnover time at the crime lab, Driskell testified.
“There’s nothing we can do to control that,” he said.
The final report came in “approximately a month ago,” and the JCSD has been
“working to put the case together for the DA” since then.
Reports on some of the first cases came back at the beginning of the year, “but we’re presenting all of the cases combined,” Driskell said. The DA’s office would have the entire file by
Friday, Driskell said in the Monday hearing. “I’m just reviewing it for accurateness and completeness.”
Nix sold drugs the day after he bonded out of jail, Brogan testified, but he wasn’t immediately arrested because “we were attempting to build a bigger case.”
“You were trying to get a large quantity?” Parrish asked.
Brogan said, “We did get a larger amount — approximately a pound.”
Parrish asked why that case file had been sitting on Brogan’s desk for about a year.
Brogan’s response, like Driskell’s, was that the final crime lab report arrived less than a month ago and he had been working to prepare it for the DA.
“How many calls have you got from the DA asking about it?” Parrish asked.
Martin objected, saying, “We don’t know about all the cases the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is working on ...”
Parrish snapped back, “Maybe you need to find out.”
In conclusion, Parrish acknowledged that his client “wouldn’t win a popularity contest” with local law enforcement officials or prosecutors, “but it’s important how you treat the ones you don’t like most.”
Nix is charged with non-violent crimes, and continuing to hold him in jail “offers no protection of the public and makes no sense,” Parrish said. If a law enforcement agency can make a subsequent arrest of a suspect who is out on bond, “just don’t turn the file in and it’s effectively a life sentence,” he argued.
In the habeas corpus motion filed against Sheriff Joe Berlin, Parrish wrote that his client was being charged “despite the lack of any legally obtained evidence” and “a total lack of any probable cause.” Because of the revoked bond, Nix is a “prisoner in perpetuity for fake crimes,” Parrish wrote.
If the DA’s office “has a good, prosecutable case, that’s fine,” Parrish said. “I just respectfully submit that this man should have a bond set. It’s cost the taxpayers about $15,000 to keep him in a jail cell. I fail to see the efficiency of it.”
Afterward, Parrish conferred extensively with Jimmie Stansfield of the local NAACP chapter. It was not clear what that organization’s interest in the case was.
The timeline shows that Nix was arrested on April 27, 2020 for possession of marijuana, and he posted $10,000 bond and was released. He was arrested a month later, on May 27, for sale of marijuana, and the same agents charged him in “yet another” sale of marijuana case on Jan. 15, according to the motion.
The motion brings to light again an ongoing problem in court cases in Jones County and across the state, Williamson pointed out.
“I wish the Legislature would appropriate more money to the crime lab so we could get quicker turnaround on evidence,” he said, adding that the lab needs “double” the number of employees to keep up with the caseload.
The judge denied the habeas corpus motion but said he would make a ruling on whether the years added by enhancements count toward the revocation of a bond after the attorneys make their arguments based on case law about that.
“He’s been a major player in the marijuana game here for a while,” Driskell said after the arrest of Nix and three other suspects in May, when simultaneous search warrants were issued at three Laurel addresses — 1117 Simmons St., 2015 Iris Dr. and 1304 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. — in a joint operation between the JCSD and Laurel Police Department. “All of the arrests revolved around Alonzo’s deals.”
Driskell and Brogan were with the LPD Narcotics Division when Nix was arrested for trafficking and possession with intent to distribute after he was caught in a Congress Street residence with 16 pounds of marijuana in April 2017.
In the August 2019 trial, Nix insisted that the residence was not his and claimed there was police body-cam video that would have supported his version of events. But video was not preserved by the LPD, so it wasn’t available for trial.That’s a point that Nix and attorney Tracy Klein pounded on during testimony and the closing argument. Nix was found not guilty.
After the verdict, Nix responded to a Facebook message — posted by a potential witness Nix claimed he had lost contact with during his testimony — with this: “Told u lil n - - - -s ion lose 1 on 1 n nothing” with laughing face and flexed bicep emojis.
Nix testified that he was in the NFL for seven years before his career was ended by a torn Achilles heel. Records show that he went from Jones County Junior College to the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga before spending a brief time with the Tennessee Titans, then playing several seasons in the Arena Football League, in Nashville, Alabama and Colorado.
