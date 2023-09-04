Cheers and tears for favorite son
Locals’ memories flow following death of Jimmy Buffett
Fins were at half-staff in Parrothead Nation as the sad realization hit Jimmy Buffet fans that there would be no more Labor Day weekend shows, and come Monday, it wouldn’t be all right.
The Pascagoula native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate who built an empire on promoting a life of leisure died of skin cancer late Friday night. He was 76.
Danny Rasberry was among the locals who got to know Buffett in the early days, before he became an icon associated with anthems to island life, margaritas, good times and riches.
Rasberry was a young reporter for a Jackson newspaper, working his way through law school at Mississippi College, when he worked his way into Buffett’s orbit by bluffing his editor into believing he could score an interview with the son of a son of a sailor just as his career was taking off in the ’70s. Rasberry did just that, too. What was supposed to be a 15-minute interview with the singer/songwriter turned into a lifelong friendship with him and members of the Coral Reefer Band, particularly steel guitar player Doyle Grisham, who has been a regular at block parties Rasberry hosts in the historic district of Laurel. The encounter also put Rasberry on a different career path. He dropped out of law school and became a concert promoter and political consultant, working with local, state and national acts and candidates over the years before becoming a financial consultant.
“The man was brilliant,” Rasberry said of Buffett, adding that band members were “reeling, just like the rest of the world,” after getting the news of his death. “He was a force of life. He made Mississippi proud ... an incredible life, well-lived.”
As Buffett built his brand over the years, he had more need for a financial consultant than a promoter. He was No. 18 on Forbes’ list of richest celebrities of all time, with a net worth of $1 billion. That laid-back persona belied the reality of the work he put in, running back and forth from classes to play gigs in the French Quarter, perfecting the art of telling stories while strumming his guitar.
Moe and Lee Caver of Laurel were both at Buffett’s 1980 concert at USM’s Reed Green Coliseum, but not together. But since then, they have been to more than 20 of his shows together, and they have an iconic piece of Buffett history in the gameroom of their home in the Powers Community — the phone booth from the “Coconut Telegraph” album cover.
“It’s like losing a member of the family,” Moe Caver said, which summed up the feeling of so many mourners around the world. “It’s just such a shock. We went to see him at The Wharf last year, never thinking it would be the last time.”
An autographed guitar, hat and album cover, along with framed ticket stubs from concerts around the country, are among the memorabilia, now memorials, displayed on walls that show the allegiance that the Cavers and legions of other fans had to Buffett.
The phone booth was a gift for Caver’s retirement as vice president of purchasing for Howard Industries, and perpetual retirement was the lifestyle that Buffett pushed, if only for a long weekend or concert at a time. Caver received it in April 2022 from a local friend who knew what a big Buffett fan he was. A story posted on the official Buffett/Coral Reefer Band Facebook page a couple of years ago reveals who the gift-giver was.
The custom wooden booth was constructed by Tommy Milham for the cover shoot in Point Clear, Ala., in 1980. The photographer, Tom Corcoran, found Milham in nearby Fairhope and arranged to borrow the booth from him — which he had made for another Mississippi music icon, Elvis Presley, who died before it could be delivered. The booth-builder’s son John Milham and wife Andrea now live in Laurel and own Southern Antiques.
Buffett’s musical and literary work resulted in more than 30 albums (eight gold, nine platinum), a Grammy nomination, as well as three books that made the New York Times bestseller list in both the fiction and non-fiction categories. Only five other authors have accomplished that. Three of the writers in that rare air are Ernest Hemingway, John Steinbeck and William Styron.
A proud supporter of his alma mater, Buffett started studying journalism but earned a degree in history from USM, where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. A bronze marker located near “The Hub” on campus shows where he met musical collaborator Greg “Fingers” Taylor, who was a founder of the longtime chart-topping Coral Reefer Band.
Buffett supported USM in many ways, including honoring his mother Loraine, who was passionate about education. That led to the establishment of the Mary Loraine “Peets” Buffett Scholarship Endowment in 2002 to support freshmen with financial needs who are from Mississippi with a minimum 3.0 GPA in one of the arts and letters programs. A total of 35 scholarships have been awarded.
Miss Peetsy B, a USM research vessel, was donated to the Gulf Coast Research Laboratory Marine Education Center in 2011 by Buffett and his sisters Lucy and Laurie. The boat’s name comes from Mrs. Mary Lorraine Buffett’s nickname, and it still sails, educating students about their coastal environment and local marine habitats.
Early in his musical career, Buffett performed both solo and with a band known as “The Upstairs Alliance” at student hangouts on the Hattiesburg campus and other venues.
He did 45 concert tours, including this year’s Second Wind Tour. Forbes magazine reported that Buffett’s concerts had produced $570 million in revenue.
Buffett licensed the Margaritaville name, turning his lifestyle into a brand. The Margaritaville name was parlayed into a number of spinoff products, from tequila, margarita mix, casinos, hotels, retirement communities, RV parks, airport restaurants, retail stores — even the Margaritaville Paradise, a 658-cabin cruise ship that runs from Florida to the Bahamas. The newest venture is the Margaritaville Resort Times Square in New York. Margaritaville also operates vacation clubs in tropical locales.
A message on his website and social media reported his death like this: “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs.”
A line from a song that got the attention of fellow singer/songwriter Bob Dylan comes to mind, from “He Went to Paris,” which features the haunting strums of Grisham on steel guitar: “Some of it’s magic, some of it’s tragic, but I had a good life all the way.”
