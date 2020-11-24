Last Thursday night, a group of 15 police cadets graduated as the last class of the Sandersville Law Enforcement Training Academy. That’s because Sheriff Joe Berlin and academy director Eddie Ingram decided the Jones County Sheriff’s Department will take the program over.
Fifteen men and women completed their part-time academy training: Joseph Davis, Zachary English, Derek Fowler, James Gieger, Antonio Hales, Melisa Kelland, Jacob Melton, Justin McKee, Charles Newbury, Kristin Scanlan, James Smith Jr., Mark Smith, Brandon Lee Welborn, George Ryan Walters and Steven Welborn. Newbury took the prize for top academic achiever, and Melton and Walters tied for top shooters. The top cadet achievement, indicating the best averages, went to James Gieger, with Zachary English as runner up.
Ingram took time to also recognize some of the JCSD instructors; Nick Springer taught active shooter classes, Jake Driskell taught narcotics and Vince Williams taught investigations.
The new collaboration between the JCSD and the academy was instigated by Berlin and Ingram after the county department offered its training center for training when COVID hit. The Jones County Board of Supervisors had closed community centers.
“I knew these people who’d signed up for the academy had a goal to achieve,” he said. “I told Eddie that I have my training center and I’m all for y’all using it. Use our equipment. Use anything you need to use. Next thing, y’all were there.”
“This academy takes a lot of people to get things done,” Ingram said. “Most people have no clue what goes on behind the scenes and no clue what these guys have to learn.”
Berlin said that if the recruits treat everyone equally, regardless of anything, they’ll go far. It’s an upward-moving career, he said, in which officers can play any role if they put their minds to it. But put God first, he said.
“This job is dangerous enough to be running around without God,” he said. “Put God first, your family second and your job third.”
Berlin praised Ingram for his work with the academy over the years.
“Mr. Eddie has probably forgotten more about law enforcement than I or any of you sitting on the front row will ever know,” he said. “Y’all were trained by one of the best in the state. Congratulations.”
Ingram recognized the program itself, saying he’d never heard a single complaint from the Sandersville-based academy, even if the program may be “too violent, too controversial” to continue at Jones County Junior College. He then recognized Mike Flynn, who’s aided the program for the last 10 years.
“He does all the paperwork,” Ingram said. “I’m not smart enough for all that.”
“Shoot for the stars,” Berlin told the graduates. “You’ll go far.”
