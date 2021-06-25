In his final meeting at Laurel City Hall, longtime Councilman Tony Wheat had a parting shot for people who have been complaining about city government.
“There’s this misconception that we’re doing all these things for downtown,” he said. “What’s happening downtown is being done by private citizens … people who took it upon themselves to put up their own money. It’s not because of the city spending one damn dime.”
The city can’t do work on private property, Wheat said, noting that Laurel Main Street “puts on festivals, not the city, and
they raise money to do that.” Recent concerts and other downtown events have been paid for by “private people putting up their own money,” he said.
“It’s B.S. to say that we’re ignoring the rest of the city. All we’re doing is repaving the streets downtown, which is very overdue. If you think we’re ignoring the rest of the city, you’re wrong.”
Wheat won the first of his four terms in 2005, but he lost to Kevin Kelly in the Ward 2 Republican primary this year.
“It seems like it was just yesterday that we were working (Hurricane) Katrina right after being elected,” Wheat said, becoming emotional while reflecting. “Cutting our teeth during a disaster was tough, but I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made over the last 16 years. The restoration of downtown is a blessing … I’m going to miss it.”
Councilman George Carmichael, who was also elected in 2005 and survived a Democratic primary challenge by state Rep. Omeria Scott, recalled how he had heard that Wheat was a racist. Then he dropped in at Wheat’s house one day shortly after the election, and there were some young black children there watching a movie and some playing outside.
“He told me they were just kids from the neighborhood who have it hard, so he looks out for them,” Carmichael recalled. He ran into one of those children recently, he said, and the now young man referred to Wheat as “his daddy,” saying the white councilman had made a big difference in his life.
“A lot of black people don’t know that,” Carmichael said. “They think he’s a racist. But I know better.”
It was also the final meeting for Councilman Stacy Comegys, who made an unsuccessful run for mayor against incumbent Johnny Magee instead of running for re-election on the council. Andrea Ellis will be sworn in as the new Ward 5 councilwoman on July 1.
“I thank the citizens of Ward 5 for allowing me to serve,” he said. “Be in tune, be engaged and I wish you all the best.”
Ward 2 Councilman-elect Kelly spoke to the council during the Citizens’ Forum. After airing a few concerns and plans, he spoke to his opponent from the lectern.
“I appreciate what Tony Wheat has done over the last 16 years,” he said. “I believe he will still be active in the community. There are things I don’t know, and I will ask for your help, assistance and guidance.”
Kim Page, who lost her bid for mayor, congratulated Magee on his win before blasting Carmichael for “calling me out” in the newspaper, she said, referring to his recent rant against “social-media stars.” Carmichael didn’t say Page’s name in that meeting.
“I am a professional comedian, so put some respect on that,” she said.
Page then got personal when she challenged Carmichael to “come out and help us … and maybe you will shed some pounds.”
Council President Tony Thaxton reminded her about the rules of the Citizens’ Forum, which don’t allow for individuals to be criticized.
“You didn’t stop Mr. Kelly,” she said. “Is that because I’m a black woman and he’s a white man?”
Carmichael responded by telling the roomful of people that he had taken a recent trip to South Carolina, and when he told someone there he was from Laurel, Miss., “she got so excited and said she was planning a trip here this summer,” he said. “We’re making headlines all over the country … and a lot of that has to do with the continuity of this council. I’m looking forward to the next four years.”
It was the final meeting for Ward 7 Councilman Anthony Page, too, but he was not in attendance. Shirley Keys-Jordan will replace him on July 1.
“This is the last meeting of this council,” Thaxton said, “so it’s been an emotional meeting for a lot of people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.