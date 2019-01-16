Home Town fans gather to kick off Season 3
As the much-anticipated season premiere of “Home Town” aired on HGTV Monday night, 250 people gathered downtown in celebration with a viewing party of the show with stars Ben and Erin Napier.
Laurel is the new home to the Watts family, who are originally from the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Dr. Toy and Pastor Cory Watts moved their family to Laurel because of Dr. Watts’ new job. She is the first woman to serve as Superintendent of Education for the Laurel School District. Her husband and their three children — Josie, 7, Tory, 4, and Joy, 2 — were the featured family in the Season 3 premiere.
“This is our biggest season yet, with 13 episodes, and the diversity of homes and homeowners is really exciting,” Erin Napier said. “We’ve worked on everything from a tiny house to a mansion and everything in between for homeowners in every season of life. It’s really a cool cross-section of Laurel and Jones County in that way.”
Dr. Watts’ favorite part of their new house in North Laurel is the bathroom, which features custom tile floors and a large free-standing bathtub. The hidden TV in the living room, over the mantle, is Pastor Watts’ favorite feature.
“Being away from the water has been the biggest adjustment with moving to Laurel from the Coast, but we have a great-looking pond in our new backyard, so that helps and is a very relaxing aspect of our new home,” she said.
The Watts’ children played a major role in deciding which house to choose for their new home.
“They loved seeing their new house on HGTV and specifically wanted a house with stairs,” their mother said. “Josie was sad about having to move, but when she was told she could help with the decision process, she was much more excited.”
With a total budget of $300,000, they had to choose between two large homes in The City Beautiful — the Yeates’ House (5,300 square feet, $221,000) and the Herndon House (3,600 square feet, $210,000) — and ultimately chose the latter. The renovation included a complete gut job of the kitchen and master bathroom.
“We get a vacation every day,” Dr. Watts said after seeing the luxurious bathroom.
The total renovation cost was $84,000, so the Napiers brought them in under budget.
As is customary, Erin Napier presented the couple with a framed painting of the home, proclaiming it as “The Watts House” now.
“They really made it our home,” Dr. Watts said, and Pastor Watts added, “They helped us stick down some roots.”
Fans of the show fed off the Watts’ excitement and the fun they had with each other. Attendees at the premiere party at Agape Church in downtown Laurel particularly enjoyed seeing some of Pastor Watts’ dance moves during commercial breaks. And there were plenty of “ooohhs, and aaahhs” when baby Helen was shown Facetiming with her father.
Moving to a new town is always a difficult process, but when the community is warm and welcoming, it makes all the difference, they agreed.
Ebonee Johnikin of Laurel attended the premiere party and said that “Home Town” has brought the community together in a major way.
“‘Home Town’ has forced us to band together and focus on one cause, which is beautifying Laurel and putting all of our energy and efforts into where we all live,” she said.
The premiere party was co-hosted by the Agape Church, the Laurel Chamber of Commerce and the Laurel Mercantile.
