A downtown Laurel restaurant that opened last year announced it would temporarily close its dining room due to the road construction. Pasta Bella will keep its dining room open this Friday through Sunday but close after this weekend.
The restaurant at 545 Central Ave. opened just seven months ago during the beginning of downtown road construction. Several businesses within the construction zone have felt the impact, limiting hours of operation or modifying its services to meet customer’s needs in other ways.
“Due to the construction process affecting our business, rising food prices and the shortage of staff, we will be unable to keep our dining room open,” owners of Pasta Bella wrote on its Facebook page. “... We wish this wasn’t necessary but we cannot continue to wait it out while the roads are finished.”
Pasta Bella will continue to provide catering services and open for private parties, special events with 20 or more guests. The restaurant will also provide freezer meals for families to pick up.
“We want to thank the community and thank everybody that has been part of Pasta Bella and our journey,” the owners wrote in a post. “Those who have been with us from the beginning and those we have met along the way. Your love and support for our business and family means more than you know.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.