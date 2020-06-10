Georgina Logan, left, of Laurel and Brandy Lightsey of Sandersville — best friends since their days at Northeast Jones — were among the 75 or so people who gathered at Laurel City Hall for about an hour Tuesday for a “non-violent protest for justice and peace.” A half-dozen pastors spoke and prayed as protesters held signs with messages such as “Black Lives Matter” and “I Can’t Breathe.” Dr. Melissa Mapp led chants of “no justice, no peace,” and she led a round of applause for Mayor Johnny Magee, and Chief Tommy Cox and other officers with the Laurel Police Department who were in attendance. Councilman Jason Capers, who is pastor at Christ’s Church, offered a stirring prayer of unity. Pastor Anne Clayton of the Do You Know Foundation, which organized the rally, concluded with a prayer and a pause of 8 minutes, 46 seconds — the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck before he died. During a special musical presentation, protesters held posters with the names of black people who have died at the hands of police or vigilantes. “Register to vote,” Mapp said. “Pushing a pencil is the right way to make a difference. Change starts with you.” There will be another protest at 4 p.m. Saturday at Gardiner Park in Laurel. (Photos by Mark Thornton)
