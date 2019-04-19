Paving probably won’t begin this week, but contractors are paving the way to make sure things go smooth when the work does begin.
At the end of Tuesday’s meeting at Laurel City Hall, Councilman Tony Wheat asked if street-paving was set to begin this week.
“Traffic control has to be set up,” Public Works Director Lorenzo Anderson said. “It should start within two to three weeks. A lot of prep work goes into it.”
The work will begin on 10th Street, then Parker Drive.
The mayor and council took a step to be prepared for any pitfalls that may come along while potholes are being paved over. The council unanimously agreed to seek $3 million in bond money to help deal with problems that arise during the projects.
That money would be used to secure matching grants and other funds, council President Tony Thaxton said.
“You run into water and sewer issues and drainage issues that undermine the work that’s been done on the street,” Mayor Johnny Magee said, citing lessons that have been learned with ongoing projects on 5th and 13th avenues. “If something needs to be done to fix those things, we need to be able to do them.”
Magee said that $3 million is not enough money to deal with all of the potential problems, but the city could double that amount by going after matching grants. That fund is needed to help protect the investment that’s being made on fixing the roads in the city, he said.
The process for getting the bond money will take 60 to 90 days, and the money will be paid back over a 15-year term. Rates are expected to be around 3.5 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.