Celebration to honor Headrick set for Friday
Ten years ago, a group of Laurelites devised a plan to have a reunion at the iconic Phillips Drive-In as a way to celebrate the past.
The hamburger joint, often compared to Mel’s Diner in the classic film American Graffiti, has been a Laurel institution for nearly 80 years. The organizers of the event would frequent PDI on South Magnolia Street while growing up in and around The City Beautiful.
Over the past decade, the event has turned into one of the most anticipated of the year, drawing hundreds of people to the area around PDI and Hellfighters. Classic cars and music are mainstays of the event.
But this year, there’s more.
American motorcycle stunt performer Bubba Blackwell is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. and country music artist T. Graham Brown is scheduled to play at 9.
Blackwell, riding his Harley XR 750, will start his Great American Harley Jump for Trump at about 7 p.m.
Music will kick off at about 4:30 with the band N Right Standing, followed by The CLASSIX, Davis County and concluding with Brown’s performance at 8.
“Bring your masks and your lawn chairs,” PDI Reunion organizers wrote on Facebook.
The event will kick off with the sixth annual Hellfighters USA Freedom Ride. Registration will begin at noon and kickstands go up at 2. Registration for the PDI Reunion Car Show is scheduled to begin at 4.
The reunion is sponsored by Community Bank and proceeds will benefit the Mission at the Cross Recovery Center. The Mission is located across the street from PDI.
The event also will be a time to remember the life of Richard Headrick, who founded the Mission at the Cross. Headrick died on Oct. 5, one day shy of his 78th birthday.
A celebration of Headrick’s life is scheduled for Friday.
The event is billed as “A fun evening filled with all of RH’s favorite things — people, barbecue with all the fixins’, desserts and sweet tea, testimonies about Jesus, live music and maybe a surprise or two.”
A wake will begin at about 3 p.m. at the pavilion at Angel Lake (formerly Masonite Lake) in Laurel. Take Highway 84 East for about six miles, then turn right onto Masonite Lake Road and follow the signs.
Parking will be limited, but shuttle service will be available at First Baptist Church in Myrick and the former Myrick Elementary School. Organizers ask that attendees bring a lawn chair and adhere to COVID-19 regulations. No alcoholic beverages will be allowed.
The celebration service is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and burial in Angel Lake Cemetery will begin at 7. The celebration party will continue after that.
Dress will be “Hellfighters casual” — jeans and T-shirt.
