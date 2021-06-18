Deputies help battle blaze
From staff reports
A massive fire destroyed a family’s home on Pecan Grove Road on Thursday morning.
Homeowner Kenton Hollimon and one of his young children were at home when he smelled smoke, and when he went to investigate, he found that his garage had caught fire
near the fuse box and the flames had already reached the attic.
The home at 733 Pecan Grove Road, near Ellisville-Tuckers Crossing, was engulfed in flames when the first firefighters arrived on scene and began a defensive attack. Because there was limited fire personnel initially, deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department assisted Glade firefighters until volunteers from M&M, Powers, Johnson and Ovett arrived.
The brick home sustained
what was described as “significant damage” and the above ground swimming pool in the
backyard was destroyed. A detached shop was salvaged with minor damage to the siding.
The Jones County Fire Council thanked the deputies “who assisted our firefighters when help was needed.”
It was the third residential fire in three days in Jones County. A family of five was displaced by this fire and another family of five was left homeless after a fire on Eastview Drive on Tuesday morning. A mobile-home fire on Highway 590 displaced Asa and Jerrica Cluff and their two children.
No serious injuries were reported in any of the fires. Aerial video of the Thursday morning fire on Pecan Grove Road was shot by local pilot Ronnie Bishop and Kolby Shepherd, who was getting a flight lesson at the time.
