Ellisville man jailed in death of walker in Bridgewater
•
A woman was killed when a pickup hit her as she was walking in an upscale neighborhood near Ellisville early Monday morning, multiple sources confirm, and the driver is behind bars after leaving the scene.
Erik Joseph Evans, 37, of Ellisville is charged with leaving the scene of an accident that caused injuries, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s online jail docket.
Several sources identified the victim as 35-year-old Candice Vivian Morgan. She had been walking and wearing earbuds that were plugged into her phone at the time she was struck. She was reportedly house-sitting for her parents on Griffin Drive in Bridgewater while they were traveling. Evans lives just down the road on Caylee Drive, also in Bridgewater.
Evans was reportedly driving east on Neil Road around 7 a.m. when the Ford F150 he was driving struck the woman. At least one person with knowledge of the area and driving at that time of day said that drivers going in that direction are facing directly into the sun on the horizon at that time.
Evans reportedly went to the Ellisville Police Department and turned himself in after learning of the woman’s death, saying he knew he had hit something, but he wasn’t sure what it was. The truck reportedly had extensive damage to its front passenger’s side. It is a crime to leave the scene of an accident. Sources with knowledge of the incident said Evans told EPD officers that he thought it was either a “mailbox or a dog” that he hit.
Evans went to the EPD, but the Jones County Sheriff’s Department has jurisdiction in Bridgewater. Investigators from the JCSD were reportedly on the scene, along with volunteers from Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department, EMServ Ambulance, Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall and Investigator Wayne Black of the Jones County District Attorney’s Office.
