An unidentified man who was walking on Ovett-Moselle Road, near Highway 29, suffered what were described as serious injuries when he was struck by an SUV just before 5 p.m. Thursday, Jones County Sheriff’s Department officials confirmed.
The victim was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment after first-responders tended to him at the scene. He reportedly suffered a head injury but no other information was available.
It was the second time in two days that someone walking on a local roadway was struck by a vehicle and required medical attention.
On Wednesday afternoon, a 14-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 7th Avenue and 15th Street, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said.
Her injuries were described as non-life-threatening. A Laurel police car was struck by a vehicle as it was parked in front of the four-way stop with its blue lights on. The damage appeared to be minor.
— By Mark Thornton/
