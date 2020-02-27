An unidentified man who was walking on Ovett-Moselle Road, near Highway 29, suffered what were described as serious injuries when he was struck by an SUV just before 5 p.m., Jones County Sheriff’s Department officials confirmed.
The victim was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment after first-responders tended to him at the scene.
Look for more information from the Leader-Call as it becomes available.
