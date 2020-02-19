By Mark Thornton
A Laurel man is behind bars after being accused of looking at people in places he wasn’t supposed to.
Terry Demaris Jackson, 32, was arrested by Forrest General Hospital Police in Hattiesburg on Friday — Valentine’s Day — and booked into the Forrest County Jail at 6:58 p.m., according to jail records. He was arrested by Officer Nick Calico and charged with voyeurism (Peeping Tom) and trespassing after notice of non-permission, meaning he had apparently been told not to return to the property for a previous offense. Hospital officials declined to provide any information about Jackson’s arrest. His charge is classified as a felony, according to the jail’s website.
The voyeurism statute includes “peeping through a window or other opening in a dwelling or other building structure for the lewd, licentious and indecent purpose of spying upon the occupants.” The use of electronic equipment, such as a cellphone or spy camera, or binoculars, telescopes, drones or other items to spy on people without their knowledge or consent also violates the law and is classified as a felony. That includes inside their dwellings or “any facility, public or private” where they’re in a place where they “have a reasonable expectation of privacy.”
