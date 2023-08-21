On Saturday afternoon, just days before the first Republican Presidential Debate, former Vice President Mike Pence took the stage at the Mississippi Book Festival. Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour introduced Pence, and his interviewer, former Congressman Gregg Harper.

Barbour described Pence’s conservative credentials, his help for Mississippi in the wake of Hurricane Katrina and his penchant for getting “toothpaste out of the tube,” a nod to his pragmatic-side ability to get things done in Washington.

Pence talks battle at Miss book festival

Former Republican Gov. Haley Barbour, center, introduces Republican presidential candidate, author and former Vice President Mike Pence, right, and the interview moderator former U.S. Rep. Gregg Harper, R-Miss., Saturday at the Mississippi Book Festival in Jackson. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.