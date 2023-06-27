DAFS earns international recognition for program that keeps domestic-violence victims and their animals together
•
Efforts to protect pets owned by survivors of domestic abuse while keeping them with their human families earned international recognition for the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter.
DAFS Executive Director Becky Stewart just returned from Dallas, Texas, where she was invited to speak during an international conference about the agency’s domestic violence shelters becoming not only pet friendly, but completely pet inclusive.
Stewart presented a course during the 18th annual Crimes Against Women Conference in Downtown Dallas with victim advocate and law enforcement attendees from every state and multiple nations in attendance — a total of 3,000 people. Stewart was joined by Bryna Donnelly, vice president of pet programs for Greater Good Charities.
“Survivors of domestic violence tell us that pets play a significant role in their ability to survive and heal from trauma,” Stewart said. “By allowing victims to bring their pets to the shelter, we are assisting them and their children with the healing process.”
DAFS, in partnership with Greater Good Charities, RedRover and Rescue Rebuild, became pet inclusive two years ago. Thanks to a grant and construction work from the charity organizations, DAFS can allow pets to stay in rooms with their families. When the survivor leaves shelter for work or appointments, the pet owners have options to safely leave their pets behind at the shelter with kennels and enclosed play yards.
DAFS is one of the first domestic violence agencies to welcome pets into shelters in Mississippi. The agency took this bold step because almost half of victims with pets reported that they would not leave an animal behind with the abuser. Besides keeping the pet safe, it also allows the survivor and their children to have the comfort and companionship of their pet by their side while recovering from trauma.
DAFS serves domestic violence survivors from 11 counties, including Jones, Forrest, Lamar, Covington, Greene, Marion, Wayne, Perry, Jasper, Smith and Jefferson Davis.
All services, including emergency shelter, counseling for adults and children, clothing, case management, food, childcare and pet care, are available at no charge for clients. For more information, find DAFS on Facebook and Instagram, online at www.dafs.ms, or call 601-915-DAFS (3237).
The Crisis Line is available 24/7 at 1-800-649-1092.
— By Jason Niblett/Community Outreach for Domestic Abuse Family Shelter, Inc.
