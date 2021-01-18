HATTIESBURG – A businessman from Jones County was ordered to serve 18 years in prison and pay more than $287 million in restitution for his role in a multimillion-dollar health-care fraud scheme.
Wade Ashley Walters, 54, a Jones County native who lives in Hattiesburg, defrauded TRICARE, the health-care benefit program that serves U.S. military, veterans and their family members, as well as private health-care benefit programs, according to his guilty plea back in July. He was co-owner of several compounding pharmacies and pharmaceutical distributors. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health-care fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering
U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett of the Southern District of Mississippi ordered Walters to serve a total of 18 years in prison and to pay $287,659,569 in restitution. Walters was remanded into custody following the sentencing hearing. Walters was further ordered to forfeit $56,565,963, representing the proceeds he derived from the fraud scheme.
“The fraud committed by Walters and others in this investigation wasted hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars and deprived individuals of needed medical care,” said David P. Burns, Acting Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Today’s significant sentence signifies that we will continue to stand with our agency partners to root out health-care fraud schemes and see their perpetrators brought to justice.”
Between 2012 and 2016, Walters orchestrated a scheme to defraud TRICARE and other health-care benefit programs by distributing compounded medications that were not medically necessary.
As part of the scheme, Walters and his co-conspirators, admitted to, among other things:
• Adjusting prescription formulas to ensure the highest reimbursement without regard to efficacy;
• Soliciting recruiters to procure prescriptions for high-margin compounded medications and paid those recruiters commissions based on the percentage of the reimbursements paid by pharmacy benefit managers and health-care benefit programs, including commissions on claims reimbursed by TRICARE;
• Soliciting and paying kickbacks to practitioners to authorize prescriptions for high-margin compounded medications;
• Waiving and/or reducing co-payments to be paid by beneficiaries and members, including utilizing a purported co-payment-assistance program to make it appear as if the pharmacies were collecting co-payments.
“Today’s sentencing is another mile marker on the long road to justice for victims, our veterans, our military and all American taxpayers, as the mastermind of the largest health-care fraud scheme in Mississippi history has been held to answer for his crimes,” said Mike Hurst, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi. “I want to commend our prosecutors, Justice Department trial attorneys and every member of this incredible team of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies for discovering this scheme and bringing all of these criminals to justice. While there is more work to do, the public can rest assured that we will continue to hold evildoers to account and that justice will always be done in the Southern District of Mississippi.”
Michelle Sutphin of the FBI’s office in Jackson added, “This scheme to defraud TRICARE out of hundreds of millions of dollars not only diverted taxpayer money from essential services and medical care but victimized the brave men and women who selflessly serve or have served our country.
“The investigation into this specific scheme, which now spans across multiple states and FBI field offices, began in the FBI’s Jackson Field Office. I am incredibly proud of the relentless efforts made by our special agents, intelligence analysts and professional support staff, but also the assistance from our partner agencies which make cases like this successful. The FBI and our law enforcement partners are committed to seeking those that intend to steal from others for their own financial gain.”
The FBI’s Jackson Field Office investigated the case with assistance from the IRS-CI, DCIS and MBN. Principal Assistant Deputy Chief Dustin M. Davis, Assistant Deputy Chief Katherine E. Payerle, and Trial Attorney Sara E. Porter of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section, Trial Attorneys Emily Cohen and Steven Brantley of the Criminal Division’s Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathlyn R. Van Buskirk of the Southern District of Mississippi are prosecuting the case.
Walters told prosecutors he was sorry, saying his pride was the reason he committed to the scheme, even after having regrets.
“By then the stakes were too high,” he said. “I thought I should get out of it. I regret that I didn’t see that right away.
“I’m tired,” he said. “I’m ready to move on and serve my time.”
