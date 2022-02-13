Hundreds gathered for the 10th Annual Magnolia State Bank Chili Cookoff, put on by Laurel Main Street Saturday.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. participants were invited to try chili from more than 37 entries.
This year's Spirit Award went to Southern Spice. The People's Choice Award for third place went to Mo' Smoke, second place Chili World Order and first place Free chili. First place winners received $200 and a chili pepper platter.
Second place for homestyle chili and a $300 prize went to Southern Spice. Third place was Southgroup, fourth place Willington Wines and fifth place Fat Kid Rock.
Second place for traditional chili and a $300 prize went to South Mississippi Militia. Third place went to Mo' Smoke, fourth place was Gold Top and fifth place was Chili Dogs.
First place for homestyle and traditional chili categories went to Hot Iron Chili team of Laurel Machine and Foundry. They received the coveted traveling chili pepper trophy, homestyle chili trophy and two $1,000 prizes.
