If any neighborhood in Mississippi knows how to show out on Halloween, it is 6th Avenue in the Historic District.
Hundreds showed up in costumes and with critters, like John Morgan and piglet Sophie, to trick- or-treat from 6-8 p.m. Saturday or simply take in the scenery on 6th Avenue. Among this year’s creative displays included Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Trolls and the frightening “It.” Children from all over walked the street collecting mostly treats — and likely a few tricks as well. Bottom right, Roman Gollum, 7, and Allison Miller, pose for a photo at a “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”-themed house.
Chapel Wilson, 2, dressed as a bunch of grapes to grab candy.
