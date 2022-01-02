Laurelites and visitors alike rang in the New Year with the help of Laurel Main Street and Bancorp South's Pine Cone Drop and Danny Rasberry's Rocking New Year's Eve Party Friday night.
Hundreds gathered downtown to eat, drink, listen to live music and countdown to 2022 from 5 p.m. to midnight. Elton Live! played at Rasberry's event from 9:30-11:45 p.m. so concert goers could catch the Pine Cone Drop right outside the First National Bank building.
Mayor Johnny Magee spoke a few minutes before midnight to help participants say goodbye to the past two tough years and look forward to 2022.
