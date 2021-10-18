PHOTOS: Second Richard Headrick Memorial Ride/PDI 11th reunion car show

10.19 Second Richard Headrick Memorial Ride (Photo by Cam Bonelli_XMP file data)-3.jpg
Chris Taylor polishes his motorcycle before the 2nd Richard Headrick Memorial Ride Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (Photo by Cam Bonelli).
Cam Bonelli/Laurel Leader-Call
Riders line up for the Second Memorial Richard Headrick Ride at Hellfighters USA Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (Photo by Cam Bonelli)
A helmet sits on a bike at the Second Richard Headrick Memorial Ride Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (Photos by Cam Bonelli)
Mark Wynn, of Simpson County, sits at his bike at Hellfighters USA for the Second Richard Headrick Memorial Ride Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 (Photos by Cam Bonelli)
Motorcycles line South Magnolia Street at Hellfighters USA on Saturday for the second annual Richard Headrick Ride.
More than 150 riders signed up to participate in the event to raise funds for Headrick's addiction recovery program. Richard and his wife Gina started Mission at the Cross in 2007 in Sturgis, S.D., near Interstate 90 and built a second location simultaneously in their home town Laurel. There are now seven Mission At The Cross facilities operating in Laurel, Sturgis, S.D., Batesville, Ark., Richmond, Ind., Belmont, N.C., and Chipley, Fla.
The 12-month, free program has helped thousands of men into recovery.
The event was part of a busy weekend in Laurel, which also included the 11th annual PDI Reunion, which drew a huge crowd on a cool, sunny Saturday. The reunion featured a car show, music by The Classix and a fireworks show.
