The South Mississippi Fair at the Laurel Fairgrounds got off to a rousing start this weekend as patrons rode rides, won prizes and ate fair food.
The fair will be in operation until Saturday. For complete information on the fair, visit somissfair.com.
Read more: South MS Fair-What to know
What rides will be featured?
Rides provided by Wade Shows include Merry Go Round, Tilt-A-Whirl, Sizzler, Bumper Cars, Centrifuge, Quasar, Vertigo, Zero Gravity, Spider, Surf’s Up, Giant Wheel, Polar Express, Typhoon, Rock Star, Streetfighter 360, Magic Maze, Mardi Gras, Drag Strip Jr., Wacky Worm, Swamp Gator, Lighthouse, Crazy Plane, Dalton, Bees, Bears, Bugs, Puppies, Balloons, Dino Dumbo, Choo Choo Charlie and Groovy Bus.
Wade Shows recommends that patrons not purchase armbands for children under 36 inches in height as they will be limited to the number of rides that they can go on due to safety restrictions.
