Pine Belt travelers need to fly PIB or daily flights to Dallas could be in jeopardy. That was the message from Tom Heanue, executive director of the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.
“We will be on our own to fill the 50-passenger jet,” Heanue said upon learning that American Airlines will no longer fly routes through Meridian starting Sept. 4. “Meridian has carried the route, besting the Pine Belt by 2-to-1 passengers. It will be imperative for Pine Belt travelers to step up.”
American Airlines will offer two non-stop flights to Dallas-Fort Worth each day except Saturday, when there will be a mid-afternoon departure. There will no longer be a Chicago flight, Heanue said.
“It did not meet expectations as the numbers from PIB were low,” Heanue said. “We hope this new schedule will stabilize the Pine Belt market.”
The new schedule has non-stop flights leaving PIB to DFW at 11:50 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and at 2:50 p.m. on Saturday. Flights take less than two hours.
“We will have direct flights to and from a great hub (DFW), and our flights will be later in the day to help with the early morning stigma,” Heanue said. “I sure hope travelers check out this great service and use their local airport.”
PIB probably has “eight or nine months” to show it can support that schedule. If not, when airlines bid for the service again, it’s likely none will think the market is worth bidding for, he said.
Airline service to PIB is federally subsidized, but if it isn’t getting enough business, it’s possible that a smaller service — or no service — will bid to be a provider.
American Airlines began offering flights from PIB to DFW and Chicago about two years ago.
