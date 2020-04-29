A Picayune company was picked to serve as monitor for the cleanup of the aftermath of a massive tornado that ripped through Jones County on Easter.
Debris Tech was hired as the monitor after a three-person committee — Supervisor Phil Dickerson, Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley and Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller — evaluated the four companies that bid on the project. The cost of each was roughly the same, Ashley said, though each of the proposals were presented in different forms in multi-page binders.
Debris Tech proposed a rate of $229 per hour while True North out of Arlington, Texas put its bid in the form of a total estimate of $144,630. Debris Tech won the bid over True North by one point in a scoring system the committee used to rate the bidders, Dickerson said. The other two bids were from Florida companies.
“We evaluated each company … on their experience, their ability to do the job, etc.,” he said in a special meeting that was moved to the county courtroom to allow for social distancing.
Ashley added, “They have a lot of experience in Mississippi. They have a good reputation.”
The monitoring company is hired to oversee the company that gets the contract to remove the debris.
“They make sure that they aren’t halfway filling up a truck,” Ashley said. “It eliminates abuse. At the end of the day, we want to be able to show FEMA that everything was on the up-and-up.”
The first of two long-track tornadoes that struck the area on Easter evening was the widest in state history (2.25 miles) and hit hundreds of homes and businesses in Jones, Covington and Jefferson Davis counties. President Donald Trump declared the three counties as federal disaster areas. That means residents, business owners and government agencies qualify for financial assistance from FEMA. When that happens, there is the potential for overcharging, as happened in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
“The monitor serves as our eyes and ears,” Ashley said.
Having everything “above board” helps ensure that the county will be reimbursed for expenses it incurs because of the storms, she said.
“I understand it's important to the people to get this (debris) moved,” Supervisor Larry Dykes said. “We’re moving as quick as we can, slowly and surely, so we don’t cost the taxpayers.”
The next step to getting the cleanup started is the selection of a site or sites to dump the debris. Sealed bids are being taken by the Board of Supervisors through 2 p.m. Friday.
Sites have to be at least 30 acres within a 30-mile radius of the damaged area, which goes from Oak Bowery in the south part of the county to the Matthews Community in the northwest corner of the county. There are other requirements, too, and sites have to be approved by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.
The board’s next regular meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the circuit courtroom of the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.