A Picayune-based company will provide medical services for inmates in Jones County after the Jones County Board of Supervisors unanimously accepted its bid from four proposals.
Health Corr, LLC will charge $626,896 a year to provide care for prisoners. The contract goes into effect on July 1. It wasn’t the lowest bid, but it was the best, board attorney and Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley told the board.
“Health Corr had the recommendations of the Department of Justice, Lamar County and Pear River counties,” she said.
Chancery Clerk Bart Gavin said, “I know Lamar County is real happy with them.”
Ashley added that Health Corr also “already has a relationship” with previous provider South Central Regional Medical Center, which is ending its contract with the jail because of cost concerns.
Quality Health Care had the lowest bid of $451,704, but its only known affiliation in the state was with a town in North Mississippi, Ashley said. Southern Health Partners bid $678,720 and Vital Core Health Strategies bid $778,770.84. Those companies’ representatives bid on the contract after touring the facilities on May 31.
The SCRMC contract was for $180,000, but billing exceeded that, Ashley said. Records show that the county paid $323,048 — $89,340 from July to December 2021, then $173,708 in 2022 and $60,000 for service from January through April this year.
The new contract bid is based on an average daily jail population of 200 inmates plus 15 in the Jones County Youth Detention Facility to provide health care and mental health care for a year with an option for two one-year renewals. Either party can terminate the contract with 90 days written notice.
Supervisors voted 5-0 in favor of following Ashley’s recommendation to go with Health Corr, LLC.
