Dixie Electric’s 2021 annual membership meeting on Saturday had historic voting, with more than 6,100 members casting ballots in the annual elections — the most in more than 40 years.
The retirement of long-time District 4 board member Mack Mauldin was announced at the meeting and he was honored.
Stan Pickering was elected to represent District 4, taking 60 percent of the vote over Larry Griffin and Lynwood Hightower III. Robert Smith (District 3) and Faye Bonner (District 6) were reelected in uncontested races. For each vote cast or proxy submitted, Dixie Electric’s board of directors agreed to donate $1 to the Christian Food Mission of Laurel, Petal Children’s Task Force and the Samaritan Closet and Pantry in Waynesboro. A donation of $2,040 will be delivered to these three charities.
General Manager Randy Smith gave an update on DE Fastlink, which was created after the membership voted last year to allow Dixie Electric to form a subsidiary to provide rural high-speed internet. Dixie Electric members could attend the annual meeting in person or view it live on- line at dixieepa.com. Opportunities for voting began in late August and mail-in balloting began in September. For the first time, members were able to use their SmartHub app to participate in the voting process.
Dixie Electric Power Association serves 40,306 accounts in a seven-county area in south Mississippi, including Jones, Jasper, Wayne, Perry, Forrest, Covington and Clarke counties.
