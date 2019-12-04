Pair stole from ex-court official’s home, car
A man and woman who broke into the home of a former Jones County court official will be spending some time around corrections officials now.
Savannah Coble, 24, of Soso and Lane Gary Hamil, 24, of Heidelberg both pleaded guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to felonies related to a break-in at the residence of Charlotte Grayson, who served as the county’s first drug court coordinator after several years working in the District Attorney’s Office.
Coble was ordered to serve a total of 10 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for burglary of a dwelling and burglary of an automobile. That includes two years that Judge Dal Williamson ordered her to serve for a grand larceny she pleaded guilty to in November 2018.
Hamil was ordered to serve 14 months in prison after pleading guilty to the lesser offense of accessory after the fact.
Coble and Hamil are accused of stealing items from Grayson’s home on Dusty Road and from her Toyota Camry in October 2018. Both were ordered to pay Grayson $400 in restitution.
In all, Coble will have to pay $2,317.50 in court costs and fees and spend four years under MDOC post-release supervision after she’s released. Hamil will owe the court a total of $2,735 and serve 46 months on post-release supervision. Both will also have to participate in the court’s community service program.
The cases were prosecuted by DA Tony Buckley. Public defenders John Piazza and Michael Mitchell represented Coble and Hamil, respectively.
Williamson warned both defendants that they would likely be sentenced as habitual offenders if they get another felony, meaning they would have to serve all of their prison time day-for-day, with no chance for early release. He offered another warning for Hamil: “Stay away from Ms. Coble. It seems like everyone who gets mixed up with her winds up in trouble with the law.”
In a separate case, 37-year-old Jock Alden Stapleton was ordered to serve 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to burglary of a dwelling. He admitted to breaking into the Trace Road home of Robert Thornton in September 2017 along with Tiffany Nicole Anthony and “John Boy” Turner Nix. An auto burglary charge at the same residence was dismissed in exchange for the plea. In addition to the prison time, Stapleton will have to serve three years' post-release supervision, participate in the court’s community service program and pay a total of $4,417.50 in court fees and fines. That amount includes $2,500 in restitution to Thornton. The case was prosecuted by Buckley, and public defender Cruz Gray represented Parker.
In another case, 39-year-old John Allen Parker of Shubuta was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to motor vehicle theft, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. That will be tacked on to a three-year sentence for receiving stolen property that was ordered by the court in August 2015 and will now have to be served behind bars.
Parker admitted to stealing a 2008 Nissan Altima that belonged to Melissa Godwin in April 2018 and, at the time of his arrest, he had a stolen Ruger .38 Special in his possession. In addition to the prison time, he will have to serve two years on post-release supervision, participate in the court’s community service program and pay $5,667.45 in fees and fines. That amount includes $3,499.95 in restitution to Godwin. The case was prosecuted by Buckley and Mitchell represented Parker.
Jimmy Watson, 20, of Collins was ordered to serve four years on house arrest after pleading guilty to burglary of a non-dwelling. He broke into the estate of W.M. Tittle in the 1200 block of North 3rd Avenue, which was owned by Cynthia Welborn and Betty Tuff, in October 2018. Watson served 252 days in the Jones County jail and, after he finishes his time on house arrest, he will have to serve three years of post-release supervision under MDOC. He will also have to participate in the court’s community service program and pay $1,517.50 in fees and fines, which includes $100 restitution to Welborn. Assistant District Attorney Dennis Bisnette prosecuted the case and Piazza represented Watson.
Other theft-related recent cases in Jones County Circuit Court:
• Robert Glenn, 39, of Laurel was ordered to serve 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to auto theft. He took a 2005 Toyota Tacoma that belonged to Cooper Gunnell in September 2018. Glenn was also ordered to spend 30 months on post-release supervision, to participate in community service, to pay $1,417.50 in fees and fines and to have no contact with the victim. Bisnette prosecuted the case and public defender Patrick Pacific represented Glenn.
• Michael Clark, 41, of Hattiesburg was ordered to serve two years in prison after pleading guilty to felony shoplifting in the theft of more than $1,000 in merchandise from Belk in Sawmill Square Mall in November 2018. All of the merchandise was recovered. Clark will also have to spend three years on post-release supervision, participate in community service and pay $1,417.50 in fees and fines. Bisnette prosecuted the case and Pacific represented Clark.
• Ethel Renee Stuard, 41, of Lumberton was ordered to serve 15 months in prison after pleading guilty to motor vehicle theft in the taking of a 2010 Mazda 5 that belonged to Dary Strickland in March 2018. She was also ordered to serve three years of post-release supervision, community service and to pay $1,917.50 in fees and fines. Buckley prosecuted the case and Pacific defended Stuard.
