Two men were arrested last week in separate cases after investigators discovered suspicious online activity and child pornography, Attorney General Jim Hood announced.
Charles Lewis Freeman Jr., 48, of Waynesboro and James Bryant Jr., 27, of Hattiesburg were arrested at their homes and each charged with one count of child exploitation for possession of child pornography.
Freeman was arrested Wednesday by an investigator of the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Division and booked into the Wayne County jail.
Bryant was arrested Wednesday by the Hattiesburg Police Department and booked into the Forrest County Adult Correctional Facility. Investigative assistance for this case was provided by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Hattiesburg Police Department and the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.
If convicted, they both face up to 40 years in prison. Both cases will be prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Brandon Ogburn.
A charge is merely an accusation, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.