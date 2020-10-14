The Pine Cone Drop in downtown Laurel on New Year’s Eve is back on schedule, Mayor Johnny Magee confirmed.
After a backlash from City Council members and people in the community, Laurel Main Street officials resubmitted the request to the Special Events Committee, and its members reversed their previous 4-1 decision to cancel it.
The committee “had a change of heart and mind, and they approved the event,” Magee said. “I am glad that the committee listened to the wishes of the people who are sponsoring the event. Main Street always does a good job, and I don’t expect any difference with this event.”
The committee, made of department heads and/or their designees, originally voted against the LMS proposal because of concerns about crowds and the potential spread of COVID-19.
LMS Executive Director Judi Holifield called the decision “a tad premature,” but some city officials had stronger words. Councilman Tony Wheat said he was disappointed in the committee and called the decision “a bunch of crap.” Council President Tony Thaxton said, “We need to figure out a way to make this (event) happen.”
The first Pine Cone Drop was last New Year’s Eve, to ring in 2020, and officials said they hoped to make it a signature event for the city.
When Magee announced last week that it had been turned down for fear of COVID-19, he added, “There’s no mechanism in place to appeal (the Special Events Committee’s) ruling. That may be something we need to look at.”
It will be the last event for Holifield after almost a decade at the helm of Laurel Main Street. Her successor, Susan Ladd of Franklin, Tenn., was introduced at last week’s council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.