Calhoun Fire & Rescue responded to the report of a woman who had lost control of her vehicle and ran off the road Thursday on Highway 84 West, just outside the city limits of Laurel. The cause of the unwitnessed incident appears to be a medical emergency the unidentified driver experienced just prior to losing control of the vehicle. The driver was able to call 911 for help but was unable to remove herself from the vehicle, nor give her exact location. Dispatchers with Jones County EOC “pinged” the driver’s cellular phone and, using the overlay map with her location, were able to assist emergency responders in locating her and extricating her from the vehicle. The vehicle was obscured by trees and thick brush in the woods line off the roadway’s east-bound lane. It had sustained damage. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Highway Patrol and EMServ Ambulance Service were also on scene.
— PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
