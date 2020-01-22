Investigator: 'This was the real deal'
•
A Calhoun man who was plotting a pipe-bomb attack is behind bars after local and federal officials popped his plan, Capt. Vince Williams of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said.
Brian Sanders, 65, was charged with unlawful possession of explosives and possession of an illegal firearm by the ATF after the JCSD received information about the pipe bomb and his plans to target an individual with it, Williams said.
“This was the real deal,” Williams said. “He definitely had plans to use the bomb.”
Sanders was arrested Friday after the JCSD got enough information to obtain a search warrant for Sanders’ residence in the 200 block of Crepe Myrtle Drive.
The pipe bomb — made of PVC pipe that contained gunpowder and nails for shrapnel — was found in Sanders’ bedroom, Williams said. He added that other items to make explosive devices were found in Sanders' home.
“He claimed he was going to use it to blow up beaver dams,” Williams said, shaking his head. “With nails in it?”
Investigators found “incriminating evidence” that Sanders was planning to tie a brick to the bomb and throw it into a window, Williams said. The target was an individual in Jones County, he said, declining to identify the person until the matter goes to court.
A .22-caliber handgun with a home-made silencer was also discovered in the home, and that’s also a federal charge, Williams said.
The ATF and members of a bomb squad from Birmingham disassembled the device. That federal agency is handling the case in U.S. Southern District Court in Hattiesburg. He has no prior criminal record, but because of the seriousness of charges, he is being held in jail without bond.
Sanders was living in the home with his wife, daughter and two grandchildren.
