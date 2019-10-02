Domino’s robbery suspects nabbed
Two men who are accused of holding up a Laurel business are behind bars, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said.
Dustin Mayes, 24, of Hattiesburg and Eric Trotter, 25, of Laurel are both charged with armed robbery after pulling a gun on two employees at the Domino’s Pizza on 16th Avenue, then taking an unknown amount of money from the safe and cash register on the night of Sept. 5, Cox said.
The two suspects arrived at the business at closing time and forced an employee, at gunpoint, to open the door, then the safe and register, Cox said.
The business did not have video surveillance at the time of the robbery, so Investigators Michelle Howell and Stephen Graeser had to work the case “the old-fashioned way,” Cox said.
They found information at the scene and received tips that led to Mayes and Trotter, Howell said.
Domino’s does have a security system with video now, she added.
Mayes was arrested in the LPD parking lot last week after narcotics agent Ted Ducksworth spotted him. Trotter was arrested at his home the previous week.
“Sometimes, it takes a little time to make an arrest,” Cox said.
Mayes is being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on $35,000 bond and Trotter is out on $25,000 bond.
