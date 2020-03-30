Hebron resident describes case of COVID-19
•
A Hebron resident who recently tested positive for COVID-19 described the virus as “pneumonia on steroids.”
Mike Butts, 65, was tested last Tuesday in Hattiesburg after seeing his primary doctor about possible pneumonia. Six days later, he received his positive test result. The low-grade fever had grown to 103 degrees in that time, and doctors told him he could be sick for up to two more weeks.
“It’s miserable,” Butts said. “I have fever, nausea and, I don’t know, I feel dizzy-headed. I have to breathe deep and keep my breathing right, because I have pneumonia in my right lung. That doesn’t help matters, either.”
Butts said he’s always worn down quickly from the time he gets up in the morning.
“I’m tired all the time,” he said. “I’ve had normal flu and pneumonia. This is, well, pneumonia on steroids.”
Doctors prescribed antibiotics for the pneumonia, but there is no treatment for a coronavirus except riding it out. The doctor recommends plenty of rest, staying hydrated and plenty of deep breathing.
“If my oxygen level gets too low, I have to go to the emergency room,” he said. “I’ve got to keep breathing deep and keep my lungs clear. A nurse was supposed to check on my oxygen levels, but they haven’t been by. I’ve been checking my own in the meantime.
Butts left work at Howard Industries Monday immediately after he started feeling sick, per protocol set by the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control. He said his medical history includes getting three stints, COPD and having cancer twice.
“(The virus) found the right one to hit,” he said. “Stay vigilant.”
“I ask for your prayers for him,” his wife Debbie posted on Facebook. “On another note, I have been here with him every day since his test. … In a way I am being a guinea pig.”
She wrote in her post that she is taking Hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, for lupus.
Debbie said she woke up Monday with a slight sore throat, but further symptoms remain to be seen.
Potential COVID patients recently began submitting to tests from their cars at South Central Regional Medical Center. Dr. Teresa Camp-Rogers advises residents to call the hospital before arriving.
The MSDH reported 89 new positives for COVID-19 and two new deaths Monday morning, bringing the state totals to 847 and 16, respectively. Desoto County had most confirmed cases at 77, with one death. Only 32 percent of cases in the state resulted in hospitalization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.