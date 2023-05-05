A Myrick man who was caught trying to set up a sexual encounter with a young girl by an online vigilante organization a year ago will be spending a lot of years in prison.
Daniel A. Jenkins, 58, pleaded guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes after he made several sexually explicit communications to a 10-year-old girl and set up a meeting with her at his residence on Church Drive. But it turned out that the Instagram account Jenkins was communicating with actually belonged to Predator Poachers, which turned over the evidence to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
That charge led to an even more serious one being brought about in Rankin County, where Jenkins recently pleaded guilty to sexual battery of a young girl who was a family member of his. He was ordered on April 25 to serve 20 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections on that charge. Since it is a sex crime, he is required to serve that sentence day-for-day, with no chance for early release.
Because of that conviction and the fact there was no actual victim in the Jones County case, the plea agreement called for Jenkins to serve five years in prison in a sentence that is to run concurrently with the one in Rankin County. The penalty for the charge can run from five to 40 years in prison.
“He will not be released until he is 78,” Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin said, noting that he will be required to register as a sex offender no matter where he lives after he gets out of prison.
Jenkins was represented by Jackson attorney Brent Brumbley. In addition to the prison time, he was ordered to spend five years on post-release supervision under MDOC and pay court fees and a fine of $927.50. Sex offenders aren’t typically ordered to participate in the court’s community service program.
“This is a life sentence for me,” Jenkins told Judge Dal Williamson, adding that he has no criminal history. “I’ve done two things wrong in my life.”
The judge responded, “I hate that you conducted yourself this way. These are crimes that most often involve victims whose lives are forever affected.”
Jenkins had been communicating with the person posing as a young girl on Instagram since January, JCSD Investigator J.D. Carter said at the time, and Jenkins eventually sent pornographic images to her and made sexually explicit propositions to her.
“It was very direct and nasty,” Carter said. “He was trying to get her to come over ... and he gave her the address, but it wasn’t the girl that showed up.”
It was Predator Poachers, which posts videos of its encounters with would-be child molesters on YouTube, as NBC’s Chris Hansen did on the “To Catch a Predator” series.
“They turned over all of their evidence,” Carter said. “They definitely do their homework.”
The ongoing communications don’t indicate any overtures being made by the child, Carter said.
Jenkins’ adult daughter was at the house at the time of his arrest, which was filmed by Predator Poachers. While representatives of that group were there, Jenkins admitted to molesting one of his daughter’s friends when she was about 12 years old.
Predator Poachers was founded by Alex Rosen, a 21-year-old man in Houston who started the organization when he was 19. The operation using online decoys has led to arrests in 27 states, he said at the time.
“I always wanted to be a cop,” Rosen said of his motivation to catch online predators. “They’re just the worst.”
It’s just him and someone else filming when they first arrive and let the suspect know that he or she has been propositioning a decoy.
“We let them know that we are filming, for safety reasons, and 95 percent of the time, we get a confession on camera,” Rosen said, adding the Jenkins confessed and talked to them for more than a half-hour.
The video was uploaded to the Predator Poachers’ website, he said.
