Daniel Jenkins, right, stands beside attorney Brent Brumbley in Jones County Circuit Court on Friday. (Photo by Mark Thornton)

Daniel Jenkins, right, stands beside attorney Brent Brumbley in Jones County Circuit Court on Friday. (Photo by Mark Thornton)

 

A Myrick man who was caught trying to set up a sexual encounter with a young girl by an online vigilante organization a year ago will be spending a lot of years in prison.

Daniel A. Jenkins, 58, pleaded guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes after he made several sexually explicit communications to a 10-year-old girl and set up a meeting with her at his residence on Church Drive. But it turned out that the Instagram account Jenkins was communicating with actually belonged to Predator Poachers, which turned over the evidence to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.