An Ellisville man was arrested this weekend after being accused of shooting at a truck a 9-year-old boy was riding in, said Police Chief Bruce Russell.
Taylor Firmin, 21, faces two charges of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to life after he fired at his brother’s pickup truck with a shotgun containing birdshot, according to the report. Ellisville police took a report from victims at the Ellisville Police Department before arresting Firmin on Saturday. The suspect appeared in court Sunday before Judge David Lyons, who set his bond at $5,000 for each count, amounting to $10,000.
Russell said the altercation started on Ivy Street, after the suspect and his brother reportedly had an argument over the phone about clothes. The suspect’s brother pulled up to the house with a woman and child in tow, just before Firmin confronted them with the shotgun. The accuser reportedly threw the truck in reverse and Firmin fired — holes could be seen scattered over the truck’s hood and windshield.
Firmin’s two counts of aggravated assault could be moved to three if the woman in the truck intends to press charges.
“It could have gone a lot worse and led to a 9-year-old’s death over something as frivolous as clothes,” Russell said. “Luckily God had his hands over that kid.”
Three years ago, an 18-year-old Firmin was arrested with two other teens for vandalism at Stringer Attendance Center. Glass had been broken on a vending machine, a surveillance camera had been damaged and the suspects may have driven on the football field, causing minor damage. The suspects were identified via surveillance footage by Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Jody White.
In an unrelated case, 50-year-old Darrell Stringer Jr. was arrested Sunday by Jasper County deputies on two aggravated domestic assault charges, and the department is “still looking into” the case. Sheriff Randy Johnson said the alleged assault stemmed from a family argument.
