A police officer who was away doing military training lost his home to fire early Halloween morning.
Brian Hancock was training at Camp Shelby when the Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department was called to a house fire at 900 West Main St., at 4:30 a.m. Thursday. Hancock is an officer with the Laurel and Sandersville police departments.
Heavy smoke and fire were coming from near the front of the wooden house when the first firefighters arrived on scene. Firefighters from five departments battled the blaze and Main Street was shut down for about two hours because of the presence of those emergency units. The home sustained heavy damage but no injuries were reported.
It was the county's second structure fire in 12 hours. Sandersville VFD was assisted by Sharon, Glade and Powers VFDs. The Jones County Sheriff's Office and Sandersville Police Department assisted with traffic control. Dixie Electric Power Association also responded to the scene.
