Redistricting plan talks begin in special board meeting
The population of Jones County decreased, but the amount of cash in county coffers is going up by millions, officials said in a special called meeting of the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday morning.
The meeting was about redistricting based on 2020 Census data and how to spend American Recovery Plan Act money coming into the county from the federal government. The 2020 population of the county is 67,246 — a decrease of 515 since the 2010 Census — according to the latest numbers.
“I find that hard to believe ... I don’t think it’s a real good count,” engineer Wiley Pickering said, “but that’s what we have to use.”
The five-district-divided map from Ole Miss does not reflect changes that were made back in 2010, Pickering said, but the new map will incorporate those old changes.
The data does show that Beat 4 — which includes Ellisville and south Jones County — has increased in population.
“That’s not a surprise, with all of the new subdivisions and growth in that area,” Pickering said.
The five districts have to be divided equally by population, meaning each should have 13,449 people — with a variation of 5 percent above or below that number. The way it stands now, Beat 4 is too large and Beat 5 — which includes most of the city of Laurel — is too small. One correction that is almost certain is that Landrum will return to Beat 3 from Beat 4, Pickering said.
“There is more research to do, and I’ll have a timeline and more information for you next month,” Pickering told supervisors.
Population totals will be included in the proposed map he presents to the board then, he said.
“I’ll come back with options, if you need to adjust to get in the right range for each district,” he said. “We have all of the information we need, but we have a good bit of work to do. The wildcard is the county’s loss of 500 in population.”
After that, there will be a public-hearing process before the final draft is approved. Redistricting is done every 10 years. It was the spring of 2013 before the final map was OK’d the last time, and this decade’s process has been slowed by the pandemic. COVID was also blamed for the decreased numbers because the Census Bureau “didn’t have boots on the ground” to collect data, Pickering said. The 2010 numbers also may have reflected a temporary increase in population after Hurricane Katrina, Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller pointed out.
The new U.S. Congressional Districts that have been approved by the Legislature show District 3 taking in parts of three north Jones County precincts — Shady Grove, Sharon and Sandersville — while the rest of the county is in District 4.
Millions of dollars in new money has come in — and more is on the way. The board discussed how to divide and spend it.
