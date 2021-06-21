Although Tropical Storm Claudette was expected to make an appearance in Laurel, that didn’t dissuade a crowd of “Home Town” fans from enjoying the Porch Party on Friday evening.
Under umbrellas and in raincoats, locals and tourists set up lawn chairs to re-watch some of their favorite “Home Town” episodes on a big screen on the lawn of Mercantile Co. Guests included Danny Rasberry and some other homeowners who have been featured on the hit HGTV show.
Vendors set up in the lot of Mercantile Co. with food and beverages for fans to enjoy. The Made in Mississippi event that was set for Saturday at the store was called off, but fans were glad to get in the Porch Party on Friday.
