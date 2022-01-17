Two local men are out of jail on bond after being accused of damaging a vehicle in the Pendorff Community just before New Year’s Eve, Shiwon Lovett, 22, of Laurel and Brandon Polk, 21, of Ellisville were charged with felony malicious mis- chief and held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center before being released on $2,500 bond each.
The charges stem from an incident on the night of Dec. 29, according to the report. Octavian
Watson was reportedly in his wife Breana Hanker’s vehicle to take a friend to work when he stopped at a residence on Burnt Bridge Road to get gas money. Polk and Lovett were reportedly at that residence and got into an argument with the person who lived there. When Watson started to leave, he heard one of the men say, “I want that guy in the car,” according to the report.
After that, a rock was thrown through the back passenger door, a passenger’s side tail light was kicked out, the passenger’s side rearview mirror was kicked, then he heard gunshots, Watson said in the report.
He was told to get two estimates for the damage and provide a sworn statement, which they did. After that, arrest warrants for Lovett and Polk were signed by Justice Court Judge David Lyons and they were arrested last week. No possible motive was included in the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.