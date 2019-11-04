There were no injuries, but there were a couple of incarcerations and dozens of outages after a teenager crashed into utility poles at a residence on Highway 184 just before midnight on Saturday. An unidentified 16-year-old driver and his 16-year-old passenger were reportedly taken into custody by the Mississippi Highway Patrol after crashing a pickup into poles and a parked pickup at the home of John Manning. When they got out, there were live power lines all around, officials said. “It’s a miracle no one was killed or seriously injured,” said Lance Chancellor of the Powers Volunteer Fire Department. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded along with MHP, Powers VFD and EMServ Ambulance. Electricity was knocked out for almost 200 Dixie Electric customers and more than a dozen Mississippi Power customers. Crews worked to restore power, along with cable TV and phone lines through Sunday morning. It was not known what the teens were charged with. MHP’s J Troop did not respond to a request for information and youth court matters are not public record.
(Photos by Powers VFD)
