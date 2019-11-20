Powers Fire & Rescue in Jones County has been awarded a 2019 Volunteer Fire Assistance Program grant by the Mississippi Forestry Commission. The $4,420 grant will allow the department to purchase four new 1-1/2-inch select gallonage firefighting nozzles with pistol grips and four new digital pagers with stored voice capable of operating on the State of Mississippi MSWIN system.
“We are extremely grateful to the Mississippi Forestry Commission for this 2019 VFA grant award,” said Powers Fire Chief Joey Davis. “The firefighting nozzles and digital pagers will enhance our rural wildland firefighting capabilities through suppression abilities and notification of incidents via paging.”
The department will deploy the four firefighting nozzles on department fire apparatus that respond to wildland fire incidents. In addition, the digital pagers will be assigned to volunteer firefighters at the all-volunteer department.
The 2019 VFA grant is a competitive grant and requires the department to purchase and pay for the items awarded then submit a claim for reimbursement. Powers Fire & Rescue expects to have all of the awarded items procured and in service by mid December 2019.
Powers Fire & Rescue is an all-volunteer fire and rescue department serving residents of the Powers Community in eastern Jones County as well as mutual aid communities as needed.
