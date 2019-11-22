Powers Fire and Rescue has teamed up with Dollar General on Eastview Drive to conduct a Christmas toy drive for children who may not otherwise receive any gifts at Christmas. Last year, the volunteer fire department was able to provide 26 families with new toys for Christmas, bringing joy to underprivileged children in the community. Members of the department are hoping to bring Christmas cheer to even more children this year.
